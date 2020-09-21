Sections
Fiona the hippo takes special care of her home. Video is melting netizens’ hearts

The 3-year-old hippo can be seen licking the glass in the cutest way.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:59 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows Fiona inside her enclosure behind a glass wall. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

Videos shared by social media handles of zoos around the world are something that can easily make one smile. Be it penguins waddling around or a panda munching on its dinner, some of these clips can be beyond adorable. Adding to that treasure trove is this clip shared by Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram profile featuring their lovable resident hippo, Fiona. After watching this recording, you may wish you could go and cuddle the cute hippo.

The clip shows Fiona inside her enclosure behind a glass wall. The 3-year-old hippo can be seen licking the glass in the cutest way.

“Fiona keeping the glass clean so her fans can get good photos,” reads the funny caption alongside the clip. And we agree, a hippo as famous as Fiona does need to ensure that her fans get a good angle for taking her photos.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on September 16, the clip has garnered over 34,780 views along with more than 11,000 likes. The comments section is flooded with heart emojis from Fiona fans. People also couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable hippo’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Fiona is soo adorable!” gushed an Instagram user. “Aww. She is so thoughtful,” wrote another. “Precious girl, I just love her,” said a third.

What do you think of this adorable resident of Cincinnati zoo?

