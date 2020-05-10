Sections
Home / It's Viral / Fire sweeps through park without burning trees or grass, surreal video amazes people

Fire sweeps through park without burning trees or grass, surreal video amazes people

Shared on Facebook there’s a chance that the video will leave you fascinated.

Updated: May 10, 2020 19:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has sparked all sorts of reactions online. (Screengran)

A video, which is mesmerising and baffling in equal parts, has gone crazy viral online. The clip shows a park covered with a white veil which burns away. What’s surprising is that the fire doesn’t touch the green grass, tree barks, or even the wooden bench. The video is so surprising that it looks like something that is straight out of a fantasy movie rather than a real life incident.

Shared on Facebook by a non-profit organisation named Club De Montaña Calahorra, there’s a chance that the video will leave you fascinated.

The video was later shared on Twitter by many and one such post even gathered over 6.5 million views. People had a lot to say about the video. While some were amazed to witness such an incident, others took a more hilarious route to comment.

“That is the most well-behaved fire I’ve ever seen,” joked a Twitter user. “This is like something you would see in a Disney cartoon,” wrote another.



“I have so many questions,” expressed a third. To this, a Twitter user responded, “I live there. Birch trees produce a hairy seed. It accumulates in the grass and this is the way to remove it.”

Turns out, the white substance burning is a layer of fluff from the fruits of Canadian poplar trees, reports RT. The local authorities in an area in Spain were removing them with help of controlled fire.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
May 10, 2020 19:33 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
An ‘upset’ Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls if not elected unopposed: Sena
May 10, 2020 18:26 IST
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
May 10, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

‘Money cannot buy everything’: Argument against Saudi takeover of Newcastle
May 10, 2020 19:50 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
May 10, 2020 19:51 IST
Thane NGOs face funds crunch, ask govt agencies for aid
May 10, 2020 19:50 IST
In UP villages, migrant workers allege harassment upon return
May 10, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.