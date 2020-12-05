Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Firefighters join cops in two-hour-long pursuit to rescue wallaroo

Firefighters join cops in two-hour-long pursuit to rescue wallaroo

Native to Australia, Wallaroos are larger than wallabies and smaller than kangaroos. This bloke — named Wally — got away from his owner in LaSalle County.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:33 IST

By Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Peru Illinois

Peru Police officers and other volunteers help corner Wally the Wallaroo. (AP)

Police in Peru, Illinois, are no strangers to chases — unless what they’re after hops away on two legs.

Officers in the city about 95 miles (152 kilometers) southwest of Chicago were joined Wednesday afternoon by firefighters and even residents in a two-hour pursuit of a runaway wallaroo that bounded through yards and along streets and roads.

Native to Australia, Wallaroos are larger than wallabies and smaller than kangaroos. This bloke — named Wally — got away from his owner in LaSalle County.

Wally the Wallaroo runs past a Peru Police Truck. ( AP )

Fearing that the marsupial might get hit by a vehicle, Peru Police Chief Doug Bernabei shut down nearby roads.



Wally eventually made his way into a river.

“I had to hold back the owner of Wally because he wanted to enter the Illinois River and that would have been tragic,” Bernabei told WLS-TV.

Dr. Allison Spayer treats Wally the Wallaroo. ( AP )

Two anglers were nearby.

“We were screaming and pointing. We were saying, ‘Get your net out, get your net out,’” Bernabei told the (Peoria) Journal Star. “They yelled, ‘It’s not a dog!’ We said ... ‘It’s not a dog, it’s a wallaroo.’”

They used a net to fish Wally from the frigid water and into their boat before taking him to shore.

“He was so cold we couldn’t register his temperature on the thermometer,” said veterinarian Allison Spayer. “We warmed him up. We dried him off.”

Nathan Drewel, covers his pet Wally the Wallaroo with a blanket to keep him warm. ( AP )

Bernabei said Wednesday was “probably the best day of the year, so far.”

“It was a neat thing to get him out of the river and get him to a warm place and get him treated,” he said.

Police said they planned to verify that Wally’s owner had a permit for a wallaroo.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Dec 05, 2020 16:32 IST
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
Dec 05, 2020 16:51 IST
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Dec 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Dec 05, 2020 16:41 IST

latest news

Hina Khan strikes Deepika’s bikini pose in Maldives, see throwback pic
Dec 05, 2020 17:19 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP leader G Krishna Reddy hints at secret coalition between AIMIM and TRS and all the latest news
Dec 05, 2020 17:20 IST
‘Looks like your listening is partial’: Karthik engaged in Twitter spat
Dec 05, 2020 17:20 IST
‘You never know what can work for you!’
Dec 05, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.