Firefighters rescue 40-year-old horse from septic tank, garner applause from netizens

Firefighters rescue 40-year-old horse from septic tank, garner applause from netizens

Shared on Facebook by Marion County Fire Rescue, Florida, the 26-second-long video shows Buddy Bear half stuck in the septic tank.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rescue operation to get Buddy Bear out of a septic tank. (Facebook/@Marion County Fire Rescue)

Among the many feel-good animal rescue stories available on the Internet, this one of Buddy Bear, a 40-year-old horse, is worth a mention. The horse was rescued from a septic tank in Florida by firefighters and a video of the rescue has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Shared on Facebook by Marion County Fire Rescue, Florida, the 26-second-long video shows Buddy Bear half stuck in the septic tank. As the video goes on, firefighters proceed to pull him out and succeed in the end.

The caption describes that the department got a call from 911 mentioning that an old horse had fallen into a septic tank and it wasn’t known how deep the tank was. “Firefighters from Belleview Station #18 arrived on scene at 6:36pm and reported that Buddy Bear, a 40-year old horse, was ¾ submerged in a septic tank,” it reads.

The team got to work to help the horse. Read the post and watch the video below for a detailed account of how the team rescued Buddy Bear:



Posted on October 31, the video has garnered many reactions and comments from netizens. While some lauded the efforts of the department, others thanked them for their quick response.

“You guys are amazing! Thank you for all you do! So glad Buddy Bear is doing well,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you all so much for helping this old guy,” commented another. “Hope he is recovering well,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this rescue video?

