Firefighters rescue dog stuck in drainpipe for 3 days, people shower praise

“Thank you so much, kind people,” wrote a Twitter user on the post.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 09:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rescued dog named Sophie. (Twitter/SBCFireInfo)

In today’s edition of stories-that-can-make-you-smile, we have the rescue story of a dog. Sophie, a two years old mix fell down into an 18 inches deep drainpipe where she remained stuck for three days. However, thanks to the firefighters of Santa Barbara County the furry creature is now rescued and out of danger.

The fire department took to Twitter to share this wonderful news of rescue along with some images.

“It took SBC about 20 minutes to rescue Sophie, a 2 yr old mix, that had been in a 18” drainpipe for three days on the UC Santa Barbara campus. FF’s used a hose line to coax the dog to another awaiting FF and was brought to the surface,” they wrote.



People had a lot to say on the video. While some thanked the firefighters for rescuing the creature, others were happy that it’s safe.



“Thank you so much to the rescue team and the community that has been on the lookout for her for the past couple months. It’s been a very stressful and hard time trying to find her and we’re so glad to have her back!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh my! I have seen her lost signs in my neighborhood. So happy she was found safe!” expressed another.

“Thank you so much, kind people,” tweeted a third. “Thank goodness!” wrote a fourth. “You guys are the best!” tweeted a fifth.

