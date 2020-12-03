Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / First elephant born in Tokyo zoo in 138 years makes public appearance

First elephant born in Tokyo zoo in 138 years makes public appearance

The male calf was shown to the public on Tuesday for the first time since his birth at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tokyo

A baby Asian elephant goes on public display at Ueno Zoological Gardens, about a month after he was born, in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Japan’s oldest zoo unveiled the first baby elephant to be born there since its founding more than a century ago, and asked the public for help in naming it.

The male calf was shown to the public on Tuesday for the first time since his October 31 birth at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens.

His mother Authi and father Artid were gifted to Japan by Thailand in 2002 to celebrate the birth of Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The Ueno zoo, founded in 1882, has asked the public to vote online for the baby’s name, choosing from candidates suggested by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo.



The choices are Arun, which means “dawn” in Thai, Atsadong (sunset), or Tawan (sun). The winning name will be announced on December 15.

Viewings of the baby elephant and mother Authi, 22, are being limited to two hours a day for now to avoid stressing the animals.

The baby was about 100 centimeters tall and 120 kg at birth, but he has grown considerably since. Sadly, the father, Artid, passed away at the age of 23 in August after a bout of tuberculosis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Bombay HC extends P Varvara Rao’s stay at Nanavati Hospital till Dec 15
Dec 03, 2020 23:55 IST
Domestic flights can now operate at 80% of pre-Covid capacity: Aviation Ministry
Dec 03, 2020 23:51 IST
Farmers who die by suicide are cowards, says Karnataka minister, sparks row
Dec 03, 2020 23:42 IST
Why MSP is not a solution
Dec 03, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.