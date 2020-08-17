Sections
Five-foot crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara. Watch

A video shows volunteers of the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescuing the crocodile.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, Vadodara

The crocodile was found under a bench. (Twitter/@ANI)

A crocodile was rescued from Rajmahal Road in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) on Sunday.

“We received a phone call around 6 am from residents of this area that a four to five-foot-long crocodile had been seen under a public bench. Two volunteers were immediately sent to the site and we alerted the forest department. We drew out the creature without causing it any harm and handed it over to officials from the forest department,” Raj Bhawsar, Founder of the GSPCA said.

“Due to the rainy season, wild animals might come out into the open. Our 24/7 helpline numbers are 9825011117 and 9825711118. We request people to call us if they see a wild animal in their localities. We will come and make sure the creature is taken away safe and soundly,” Bhawsar added.

