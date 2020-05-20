Sections
Five heart eyes emojis for Hazel Keech’s ‘husband appreciation post’ for Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh calls Hazel Keech ‘chipku’ for the sweetest reason.

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:36 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“I love your hair so much i decide to get the same hairdo!” Hazel Keech wrote in her post. (Instagram/HazelKeech)

If #HusbandAppreciationPost or #WifeAppreciationPost aren’t among those trending social media challenges where you write nice things about your significant other, they totally should be. You’ll probably agree with us after you see actor Hazel Keech’s adorable post for her husband, cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

From showering her husband with words of praise - just as the hashtag suggests - to even trying on his hairstyle, Hazel has shared the most heartwarming post. “I’m so glad we got locked up together during this Covid time, I don’t know what I would have done without you,” she wrote in her post shared about two hours ago. “This time has been a testing for everyone, and you have not only managed to look after our family but you have also managed to look after those less fortunate than us,” she added.

She’s even gone ahead and said how her husband calls her ‘chipku’ but the nickname has the sweetest reason behind it. The post is such that it will inspire you to write one for your own partner. Take a look:



The delightful post has already collected over 31,900 likes and counting. The comments section is filled with some lovely reactions and lots of heart and heart eyes emojis.



“Best couple ever… our king and queen,” wrote an individual. “Hair goals,” posted another. “This is way too cute,” added a third. “Aren’t you both the best. Stay blessed and grow in love,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the post? Has it made you consider writing one for your significant other too?

