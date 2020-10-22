Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Five-hour-old baby llama yawns for the camera. Video is both calming and cute

Five-hour-old baby llama yawns for the camera. Video is both calming and cute

This little animal is melting people’s heart left, right and centre - and will win your heart too.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:32 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Man that smooshed ear... it’s so smooshed,” posted a commenter. (Reddit/dd0626)

In today’s edition of adorable baby animal videos you didn’t know you need to see but absolutely must watch, here’s a baby llama saying hello to the world. A video posted on Reddit shows this beautiful baby, just five-hours-old at the time the video was shared, yawning at the camera. The little animal is melting people’s heart left, right and centre - and will win your heart too.

The video was posted some nine hours ago by Reddit user ‘dd0626’. “We had a baby llama born this morning! She’s about five hours old in this video,” says the caption shared alongside the clip.

Since being posted, the video has collected over one lakh upvotes and several comments from people who seem to find it rather hard to deal with the cuteness in this 28-second-long clip. Why don’t you watch it to decide for yourself:

We Had a Baby Llama Born This Morning! She’s About Five Hours Old in This Video. from r/aww



Told you this little cutie was going to win your heart. It has surely caused a comments storm on Reddit and people cannot stop talking about how adorable she is.



“Man that smooshed ear... it’s so smooshed,” posted a commenter. “That green blanket/coat thing she’s wearing makes me think of Starbucks for some reason. She’s a little llama latte,” wrote another. “Well done Mamma Llama! Welcome to the world little one, have a superb life,” shared a third. “That is the cutest animal ever,” posted a fourth.

A few also put up questions that were promptly answered by the Reddit user who shared the clip.

“Omgggg how cute. How is Mama llama?” asked someone. “Mama llama is happy and healthy!” came the reply.

Another asked, “Cute. What do you guys have llamas for?” To this, the reply came, “My wife raises them more or less as a hobby. She breeds them, shows them, has their fiber spun, but they’re kind of big pets”.

Well that’s just the sweetest thing ever. What do you think about this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Oct 22, 2020 13:47 IST
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Oct 22, 2020 14:02 IST
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Oct 22, 2020 13:53 IST

latest news

Free food grain for poor brought wheat prices crashing down, say traders
Oct 22, 2020 14:47 IST
‘Sunil Gavaskar was angry’ Chopra reveals why India legend was miffed
Oct 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Next up in hunt for Covid-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids
Oct 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh: DRI recovers 1.5kg of heroin worth Rs 4.5 crore in Muzaffarpur
Oct 22, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.