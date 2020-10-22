Five-hour-old baby llama yawns for the camera. Video is both calming and cute

In today’s edition of adorable baby animal videos you didn’t know you need to see but absolutely must watch, here’s a baby llama saying hello to the world. A video posted on Reddit shows this beautiful baby, just five-hours-old at the time the video was shared, yawning at the camera. The little animal is melting people’s heart left, right and centre - and will win your heart too.

The video was posted some nine hours ago by Reddit user ‘dd0626’. “We had a baby llama born this morning! She’s about five hours old in this video,” says the caption shared alongside the clip.

Since being posted, the video has collected over one lakh upvotes and several comments from people who seem to find it rather hard to deal with the cuteness in this 28-second-long clip. Why don’t you watch it to decide for yourself:

Told you this little cutie was going to win your heart. It has surely caused a comments storm on Reddit and people cannot stop talking about how adorable she is.

“Man that smooshed ear... it’s so smooshed,” posted a commenter. “That green blanket/coat thing she’s wearing makes me think of Starbucks for some reason. She’s a little llama latte,” wrote another. “Well done Mamma Llama! Welcome to the world little one, have a superb life,” shared a third. “That is the cutest animal ever,” posted a fourth.

A few also put up questions that were promptly answered by the Reddit user who shared the clip.

“Omgggg how cute. How is Mama llama?” asked someone. “Mama llama is happy and healthy!” came the reply.

Another asked, “Cute. What do you guys have llamas for?” To this, the reply came, “My wife raises them more or less as a hobby. She breeds them, shows them, has their fiber spun, but they’re kind of big pets”.

Well that’s just the sweetest thing ever. What do you think about this video?