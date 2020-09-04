Sections
Home / It's Viral / Flamboyance of flamingos returns to Lake Nakuru in Kenya after 8 years

Flamboyance of flamingos returns to Lake Nakuru in Kenya after 8 years

Flamingos eat insect larvae and algae that give them their pink hue.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:25 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Lake Nakuru Kenya

Flamingos crowd together in Lake Nakuru, Kenya. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

Eight years ago, rising water levels in Kenya’s Lake Nakuru drove away the clouds of pink coloured flamingos that were the park’s biggest draw. Rangers say their disappearance triggered a drop in visitor numbers by for the Nakuru National Park.

Now they’re back.

The return has rekindled hopes of a gradual rebound in an area heavily reliant on tourists for employment and revenues.

On a recent visit, flocks of flamingos foraged for food in the lake’s turquoise waters, while others flapped in a sine-wave formation above. A rhinoceros grazed nearby.



“With the increase now of the number of flamingos we have started seeing visitors also increasing,” Caroline Mwebia, the park’s tourism warden, told Reuters.

Flamingos stand in the water of Lake Nakuru. ( REUTERS/Baz Ratner )

Flamingos eat insect larvae and algae that give them their pink hue. High water levels shrink the birds’ ideal breeding and feeding grounds.

When Nakuru lake first rose, Mwebia said, flamingos left for nearby lakes like Bogoria and Baringo whose waters were shallower.

But heavy rains in recent years have also flooded those lakes, forcing the birds to return to Nakuru, where they are such an intrinsic attraction that the street leading up to the park is decorated with flamingo-shaped lampposts.

The global pandemic has battered Kenya’s tourism industry, but Nakuru at least sees a bright spot on the horizon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Sep 04, 2020 11:19 IST
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Sep 04, 2020 11:39 IST
1962 to the Emergency: When Question Hour was dropped amid extraordinary circumstances
Sep 04, 2020 10:11 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Sep 04, 2020 11:34 IST

latest news

Dilip Kumar has not been informed of his brothers’ deaths
Sep 04, 2020 11:33 IST
High court judge recuses from hearing bail plea of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini
Sep 04, 2020 11:38 IST
Uttarakhand BJP MLA writes to JP Nadda, expresses anguish over lack of development works in his area
Sep 04, 2020 11:27 IST
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Sep 04, 2020 11:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.