Florida cops help chase out ‘masked intruder’ from a home. It was a raccoon

A homeowner dialled 911 after she heard noises coming from her closet. It turned out to be a raccoon.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“After much effort, coordination and chasing the masked bandit around the home, the raccoon finally ran out,” explains a Facebook post about the incident. (Facebook/@Tampa Police Department )

Finding an unwanted guest in your home isn’t ideal, least of all when it’s a “masked intruder” - a raccoon. A video of police in Tampa, Florida removing this “intruder” from the home has since caught the attention of netizens.

In a post shared on Facebook, Tampa Police Department explained the incident involving the “masked bandit” and shared a video of the chase that ensued.

The post details how a homeowner dialled 911 after she heard noises coming from her closet. It turned out to be a raccoon.

“After much effort, coordination and chasing the masked bandit around the home, the raccoon finally ran out,” says the post. The video of the chase, caught on body cam, has also been shared on Facebook. It shows the cops using brooms to chase the animal out of the house.



“One officer was nipped in the hand, but is doing okay,” the post says further.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has since prompted several reactions on Facebook.

“My worst fear!” posted an individual. “Another brave Tampa police officer going above and beyond,” wrote another praising the efforts. “Thank you officers for not hurting the animal and helping the lady, stay safe and thank you for your service,” shared a third.

What do you think about the video?

