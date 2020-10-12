Fluffy puppies vs ‘scary’ dinosaur: This showdown is adorable. Guess who wins?

this video of a puppy-vasion is something that will lift your mood instantly. (Instagram/@waterfrontgoldens)

We don’t need to stress on the fact that puppies can make anything better. And this video of a puppy-vasion is something that will lift your mood instantly. However, we should warn you that the ‘ferocious’ puppies may just steal your heart as you watch this clip.

Shared on the Instagram profile of Waterfront Golden Retrievers, the video makes for a very entertaining watch. It features a showdown between a pup army and a T-Rex toy.

The clip starts with an indoor space with many fluffy puppies playing around. As the clip goes on, the puppies try to pounce and take down the toy dinosaur with some ‘extreme’ tackling skills. In the end, it’s the puppies that emerge victorious and prance around happily.

“Golden floof nuggs vs tiny Rexie,” reads the caption alongside the video. Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 11, the clip has garnered over 3.8 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the fluffy puppies and showered the comments section with heart and kissing face emojis. Many also expressed how they wanted to pet the cuties all at once.

“Rexie is getting owned!” joked an Instagram user lauding the ‘brave’ pups. “Look at these brave pups fighting a dinosaur,” commented another. “This video is pure happiness,” said a third. “The invasion of little potatoes,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these ‘brave’ puppies?