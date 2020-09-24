Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / It's Viral / Fogged glasses after wearing mask? Japanese artist creates ramen mask to complete the look

Fogged glasses after wearing mask? Japanese artist creates ramen mask to complete the look

The more his glasses fog up, the hotter and steamier the noodle soup on his “ramen mask” appears to be.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, SYDNEY

Japanese designer Takahiro Shibata's glasses fog up as he wears a protective mask that looks like a steaming bowl of ramen noodle soup. (REUTERS)

Japanese artist Takahiro Shibata’s glasses are fogging up because of his face mask - a problem familiar to many spectacles wearers during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Shibata has turned the annoying side effect into a one-of-a-kind piece of art. The more his glasses fog up, the hotter and steamier the noodle soup on his “ramen mask” appears to be.

Shibata, an animator and artist, initially set out to solve the problem bugging many a spectacles wearer who dons a mask to protect themselves from COVID-19.

But once he discovered that was impossible, he decided to have some fun instead.



The 3D ramen mask, made from felt and clay, has everything you’d want in a real bowl of the noodle soup. Shibata’s nose disappears into chashu braised pork, green onions, bamboo shoots, and a slice of fish cake.

The mask that looks like a steaming bowl of ramen noodle . ( REUTERS )

Shibata, who said he wanted “to cheer people up a little bit”, has no plans to sell the mask along with his other artwork. Although he may not be wearing it much either.

“The ‘bowl’ is filled with cotton and it weighs almost as heavy as a stuffed toy,” he said. “So it doesn’t feel comfortable when I put it on.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CAG picks holes in chopper upgrade, flags concerns about navy vessels
Sep 24, 2020 11:17 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts
Sep 24, 2020 12:30 IST
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Sep 24, 2020 09:39 IST

latest news

New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga calls for ‘repairing’ ties with South Korea
Sep 24, 2020 12:29 IST
Snake in your backyard? Wildlife rescuers say don’t panic!
Sep 24, 2020 12:25 IST
Seoul: North Korea shoots South Korean official, burns his body
Sep 24, 2020 12:24 IST
Injured Ndidi could miss next 3 months for Leicester
Sep 24, 2020 12:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.