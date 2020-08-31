Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl engages in a wholesome drum-off with a 10-year-old. This musical showdown is a must-watch

“If you can dream it, you can do it,” once said American entrepreneur Walt Disney. Now, a young girl named Nandi Bushell from Britain is exemplifying that notion by fulfilling her dream of jamming with Dave Grohl from the famous rock band, Foo Fighters.

Bushell took to Twitter on August 17 to share a video of herself drumming Everlong, a track by the Foo Fighters. “My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I love Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!” read the caption shared alongside the clip.

Check out the recording, which has accumulated over 2.3 million views. Bushell’s tweet itself has over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 32,200 retweets.

Many on the micro-blogging application appreciate the 10-year-old’s talent. Among those was American musician Dave Grohl, the very person Bushell wanted to jam with in the first place.

On August 29, Foo Fighters’ official Twitter account posted this video of Grohl. The caption shared alongside the clip read, “Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a long time.....thanks for the inspiration! Your move! Your friend in rock, Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set)”.

Check out this wholesome drum-off that is making tweeple beam.

Since being shared on Twitter, this post has received over 6,200 retweets and more than 750 comments.

Bushell, herself, saw the video posted by Grohl and shared her reaction.

Here is what netizens had to say about this sweet interaction. One person wrote, “Yay! Congratulations!” under Bushell’s original video starting the drum challenge. Another individual commented, “Awesome, you rock it Dave!” on Grohl’s response recording.

What are your thoughts on this share?

