‘Food in a backpack’ or ‘Khatron ke khiladi’: Netizens can’t figure out why this frog is riding a snake

The frog can be seen sitting casually on the snake’s back. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

The Internet never fails to amaze us when it comes to bizarre animal videos. Though unlikely, friendships between the prey and predator are not impossible in the animal world. While there are several instances of such camaraderie between two unlikely beings, this video by IFS officer Susanta Nanda takes the cake. Have you ever heard of a frog being an snake’s acquaintance? If not, this video will definitely surprise you.

Posted on Twitter, the eight-second-long clip shows a little frog on the back of a snake. As the snake slithers slowly out of the frame, the frog is seen sitting on its back, as if enjoying the ride.

“Drama of Nature. Prey rides the predator. We are many a times only awe struck audience of god’s creations,” reads the caption.

Check out the unusual video:

The strange clip has garnered over 10,800 views since being shared. While some were baffled at the scenario, others were curious to know more about the unlikely friendship.

“Free ride,” writes a Twitter user. “How to train your dragon: Froggy version,” comments another. “Carrying food in his backpack?” asks a third wittily. “Khatron ke khiladi,” jokes a fourth.

What do you think of this unusual video?