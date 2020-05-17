Fool this doggo once but you won’t be able to fool him twice. Watch

Sections
Detective Sherlock ‘Bones’ is going to make sure that it doesn’t run into any glass doors. No sir, not woof-day.

Updated: May 17, 2020 20:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the ‘intelligent’ doggo. (Reddit/@whutup007)

You probably remember the famous saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times...”. This phrase has been used and reworked by many public figures, including horror-author Stephen King and American rapper J Cole. Well, this doggo is proving to be an exemplar on how to not fall prey to the same mistakes repeatedly.

This almost 25-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 17. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Once you run into a glass door, you develop trust issues”.

The recording starts with a dog mom calling out to her canine child with a bacon strip. The pooch is standing outside the doorstep. It sniffs the bacon as the pet parent slowly withdraws the strip whilst saying, “Come on in”. The doggo moves its body forward but not before reaching an exploratory paw out to check for a glass door. Its investigation is truly amusing because it doesn’t just stop with one push. Even as the pooch almost falls, it doesn’t stop examining the premises for a sneaky transparent door. The video ends with detective Sherlock ‘Bones’ finally getting a taste of the delicious-looking bacon strip.

Wow, we don’t know what happened between this golden retriever and that door but it must have been one strong head-bump.



Since being shared, the post has garnered over one lakh upvotes and almost 800 comments on the subreddit ‘aww’.

Once you run into a glass door, you develop trust issues. from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to this cautious doggo. One person said, “Love how his paw goes through and hits the floor on the other side then he jumps back inside to check if there’s glass again”. While another wrote, “Imagine slamming into a window nose-first. I can’t blame him”. Yes, that does sound painful.

“Love how at the end it just looked at the outside again and noped to the right,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this cutie?

