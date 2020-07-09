Footballer or actor? Video of toddler faking injury by swing sparks chatter

Sections
The funny and heartwarming video of the toddler is going all kinds of viral online.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the toddler standing in front of the swing. (Twitter/@jordeeenie)

A video involving a toddler and a swing has recently graced the Internet. It showcases the innocent antics of the tiny tot and is all kinds of adorable. Shared by the kid’s mom on both Twitter and Instagram, the video is now making people laugh. Chances are it’ll leave you with a smile on your lips and a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart too.

“My son be fakiiiiing,” Jordan, the little kid’s mother, wrote with two laughing out emojis. The video exactly shows how the tiny one named Jamie is faking an injury.

The clip opens with the kid standing in front of a swing. Slowly he moves towards it and gives it a push. As it keeps swinging, Jamie inches closer. Eventually, it touches the boy lightly. It’s what he does after that which has now tickled people’s funny bone. After seeing the video, you may find yourself among them too.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 2.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed more than 1.2 lakh likes and close to 34,000 retweets. The Instagram post has gained over 16,000 views and 2,900 likes. People on both the platforms have tons of things to say about the video. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the tiny tot’s antics, many were reminded of certain moments from different football games where the players faked injuries.



This individual was reminded of a famous incident of Brazilian footballer Neymar who was faking an injury during a match.

Here’s another Twitter user who shared this GIF from a match:

Expressing the same notion, another user of the micro-blogging site wrote, “He has a great future as an international soccer player!”

Some, however, were convinced that the kid will grow up to be an excellent actor. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Give the kid Oscars already.” “Please put him in acting,” tweeted another.

People on Instagram too shared similar reactions, “Actor in making,” wrote a user of the video-and-photo sharing site. “Such a personality. Bless him,” expressed another.

What do you think of this toddler’s antics?

