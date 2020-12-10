Forest officials rescue crocodile in Kerala’s Athirapilly area

The crocodile being rescued in Kerala’s Thrissur district. (ANI)

A crocodile was rescued on Wednesday by forest officials from the Athirappilly area of Kerala’s Thrissur district after it entered a house.

Locals also pitched in to help in the rescue of the reptile, which was released into a river.

Meanwhile, an 8-foot long crocodile was rescued from the Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department on Friday.