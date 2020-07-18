Sections
Home / It's Viral / Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch

Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch

This artist has used makeup to turn her hand into a banana and people are impressed.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mimi Choi, the makeup artist, does amazing optical illusion looks. (Instagram/@mimles)

Over the past few weeks, cakes have taken over the Internet by being everywhere and everything. This even gave rise to the ‘everything is cake’ meme. But while you continue getting surprised over random objects turning out to be cake, here’s a post that will leave you just as - or maybe more - impressed. A makeup artist managed to turn her hand into a banana and her creation has stunned thousands.

Mimi Choi, the makeup artist who does amazing optical illusion looks, has shared pictures and videos on Instagram handle that can leave one’s mind spinning. Her pictures can make one feel confused, in awe, amazed and impressed all at the same time.

This special creation by the talented artist is no different. Pictures show a rather realistic looking banana painted across her hand. The concept looks beautiful and will definitely leave you in a daze.

“This is #bodypaint on my arm. BANANAS OVER YOU,” Chow wrote in her caption for the post which includes two photos and a video. While the first pic may confuse you, the two slides may help put things in perspective.



Shared on July 12, the post has collected over 74,000 likes and more than 900 comments. People haven’t held back while praising and complimenting Choi for her talent.

“OMG did you paint it seeing it through mirror?” asked an individual. To this Choi replied, “Yes I did have to paint most of it through the mirror... I could only twist my forearm to a certain extent until both my arm and eyes hurt”. Wow, doesn’t this amaze you more?

“It’s way too realistic, great job,” shared another. “I wish to be as talented as you,” commented a third. “So talented and creative as always, love it!” posted a fourth.

Check out more of Mimi Choi’s creations here.

What do you think about this?

Also Read | Glass or cake? Video asks pressing question in the ‘everything is cake’ era

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The Congress needs to look at its own history | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Karnataka sees another record spurt with 4,537 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Two held for killing Dalit sarpanch in Rohtak village
Jul 18, 2020 20:32 IST
Allowing communities to manage common assets | Opinion
Jul 18, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.