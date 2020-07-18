Forget ‘everything is cake’, this woman’s hand is a banana. Watch

Over the past few weeks, cakes have taken over the Internet by being everywhere and everything. This even gave rise to the ‘everything is cake’ meme. But while you continue getting surprised over random objects turning out to be cake, here’s a post that will leave you just as - or maybe more - impressed. A makeup artist managed to turn her hand into a banana and her creation has stunned thousands.

Mimi Choi, the makeup artist who does amazing optical illusion looks, has shared pictures and videos on Instagram handle that can leave one’s mind spinning. Her pictures can make one feel confused, in awe, amazed and impressed all at the same time.

This special creation by the talented artist is no different. Pictures show a rather realistic looking banana painted across her hand. The concept looks beautiful and will definitely leave you in a daze.

“This is #bodypaint on my arm. BANANAS OVER YOU,” Chow wrote in her caption for the post which includes two photos and a video. While the first pic may confuse you, the two slides may help put things in perspective.

Shared on July 12, the post has collected over 74,000 likes and more than 900 comments. People haven’t held back while praising and complimenting Choi for her talent.

“OMG did you paint it seeing it through mirror?” asked an individual. To this Choi replied, “Yes I did have to paint most of it through the mirror... I could only twist my forearm to a certain extent until both my arm and eyes hurt”. Wow, doesn’t this amaze you more?

“It’s way too realistic, great job,” shared another. “I wish to be as talented as you,” commented a third. “So talented and creative as always, love it!” posted a fourth.

