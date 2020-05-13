Forget inter-species friendships, this bird made friends with an avocado

Stories of animals from different species becoming inseparable friends are so pure. But it’s even more adorable when creatures of the animal kingdom form a bond with random inanimate things. Case in point this bird who made friends with an avocado that looks just like her.

A Twitter handle named @crevicedwelling shared a picture of this rather adorable pair. In subsequent tweets, it was mentioned how the Japanese quail also brought her friends to meet and hang out with her new friend.

A video even tells us who is who in this birdie group and their specific quality that makes them unique.

Twitter users were quite intrigued by this story and couldn’t help post questions. “How did you end up with a quail as a friend?” asked one.

Here’s the reply:

Others couldn’t help but share their reactions to this adorable bond.

“Don’t talk to me or my son ever again,” wrote a Twitter user imagining what probably must be going on in the bird’s head. “I can’t tell them apart,” added in another.

An individual posted this rather accurate explanation for this whole thing, saying, “She’s got a good heart and no idea what’s going on”.

“Very good content, thank you,” wrote a yet another and we cannot agree more.

What do you think of this unusual friendship?

