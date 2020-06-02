Sections
Home / It's Viral / Forget Romeo and Juliet, these kitties are the new exemplars of love. Watch

Forget Romeo and Juliet, these kitties are the new exemplars of love. Watch

A clip showing the slow and steady development of a purrfect love story of two kitties is something that is bound to melt your heart.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:56 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thanks to Cupid’s arrow both the cats seem to develop a liking for each other. (TikTok/@biencutechats)

Love stories are something that people have adored since ancient times. But there are some love stories that etch a deep mark in the pages of history. No, we are not talking about Romeo and Juliet. We are talking about a feline version of the said couple whose love seems equally immortal as that of the lovers created by Shakespeare. This clip showing the slow and steady development of a purrfect love story of two kitties is something that is bound to melt your heart.

Posted on TikTok, the clip starts with the picture of a beautiful jet black cat with gleaming eyes. A text describing the situation comes on top of the picture saying, “There’s this neighbour’s cat who comes to greet our cat at 2/3 am.” The video goes on to show that the person filming has allowed their cat to go out and say hi to the other kitty. Thanks to Cupid’s arrow both the cats seem to develop a liking for each other.

The story goes on to show that the TikToker’s cat waited for the black cat by the window with yearning in her eyes. And the gentle black cat surely came.

Check out the complete love story in the video



@biencutechats

My heart... ##cat ##catvideo

♬ If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

The clip has garnered over 4.4 lakh views and tons of requests for a part 2 of the love story. The owners obliged and posted some more glimpses of the adorable duo.

@biencutechats

She wanted more love..💖💖##catvideo ##cutecat ##foryourpage

♬ Can’t Take My Eyes Off You - Joytastic Sarah

@biencutechats

Can someone interpret that? 😌##catvideo ##foryourpage ##catsoftiktok

♬ Put your head on my shoulder cover by karlo - karlogutierrez

Here’s how netizens reacted

“I just melted, oh my heart,” writes a TikTok user. “Romeo and Juliet Kitty version,” says another. “May cupid bless them with the cutest kittens,” comments a third.

What do you think of this purrfect couple?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Tral
Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST
HC tells Uttarakhand to provide funds village heads to manage quarantine centres
Jun 02, 2020 18:14 IST
Covid-19 latest: Rajasthan faring best among 10 worst affected states, cites central data
Jun 02, 2020 18:13 IST
Covid-19: Indians, non-whites more at risk of death in England
Jun 02, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.