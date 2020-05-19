Sections
Home / It's Viral / Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

This corgi and pug’s story will instantly make your heart melt.

Updated: May 19, 2020 08:52 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Erica Rhodes found out the corgi’s name is Lula and also introduced her dog, Weston, to her. (TikTok/@Ericarhodes20)

Love can strike at anytime and for these corgi and pug doggos that time may be now. A TikToker has shared the most adorable videos to document her and her pupper’s meeting with the cutest corgi next door.

It all started when TikToker Erica Rhodes chanced upon the corgi and said hi to the pupper. The friendly pooch instantly took to the hooman next door and instantly laid down for some belly rubs. So what if they were divided by a fence?

“My neighbor’s corgi is my spirit animal,” she captioned the video which has raked up over a million views.

@ericarhodes20

My neighbors corgi is my spirit animal :)

♬ original sound - ericarhodes20



Earlier this month, Rhodes shared part 2 of this series by showing us what happened when she met the corgi. She found out her name is Lula and also introduced her dog, Weston, to her.



They didn’t get along immediately. In fact, Lula’s little human even mentioned why that may be by saying, “Girls don’t really like playing with boys.”

@ericarhodes20

Part 2: Finally met the corgi, her name is lula

♬ original sound - ericarhodes20

But things changed quickly. “Romeo and Juliet, Lula trying to get to Weston by digging under the fence,” captioned her next video. It shows Lula trying her best to crawl under the fence and get to Weston’s side.

@ericarhodes20

Romeo and Juliet, Lula trying to get to Weston by digging under the fence haha

♬ original sound - ericarhodes20

We’re not sure what happens next because Rhodes hasn’t posted any more updates. She even changed her bio to, “Keeping tik tok casual sorry it’s not only videos of my neighbors corgi”.

But we do hope Weston and Lula are happy.

“Cutest and most wholesome content I’ve seen all day,” reads a comment on one of the videos and we can’t help agree.

What are your thoughts on these star-crossed woof-vers?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

COVID-19: Serie A further suspended until June 14
May 19, 2020 09:47 IST
Covid-19 state tally: No new cases in Delhi, tally at 10,054; 8 more deaths reported  
May 19, 2020 09:50 IST
Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
Tripura professor builds robot to help Covid-19 frontline warriors
May 19, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.