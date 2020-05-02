Forget your blues for a few seconds by watching this derpy doggo play fetch

Sections
This canine may not have succeeded in catching the frisbee but it definitely succeeded in winning our hearts.

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:03 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The derpy dog playing fetch. (TikTok/@brandon_d21)

If you know us, you know we like our doggo’s well-fed, happy, and just a little bit derpy. This canine is all that and more!

Captioned, “Take a second to appreciate this,” and shared on TikTok, the video offers lots of happiness. It shows a doggo getting ready to go catch a frisbee. However, the canine’s attention is not on the target, so to speak. Rather than focusing on the frisbee itself, the pooch is caught up in its shadow. She even runs after it and then this happens:

@brandon_d21

Take a second to appreciate this 😂 ##fyp ##foryou

♬ original sound - brandon_d21

With over 6 lakh views, the video is winning people over. Here is how TikTok users reacted to the clip.

One person said, “Hahahaha she’s so freaking cute”. While another wrote, “I laughed at this way more than I should have”.



Other pet parents shared their own experiences with one stating, “That is exactly what my dog does! Completely consumed by the shadows! It’s a form of OCD in dogs apparently”. “Oh, you almost had it, girl! She’s so cute,” read one comment.

While one TikToker declared, “That’s me. Life hits me on the head and I completely ignore it”.

What are your thoughts on this canine who may not have succeeded but definitely tried?

