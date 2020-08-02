Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton works out with pet doggo Roscoe. Watch adorably hilarious video

Sections
Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton shared this clip on his Instagram.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 19:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and his doggo named Roscoe. (Instagram/@lewishamilton)

It is no secret that many cute little canine kids do a lot for their parents. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton’s doggo named Roscoe is going above and beyond his primary pet duties of offering his hooman hugs and kisses by helping the sportsman workout.

Posted on Lewis Hamilton’s official Instagram account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Roscoe and I going hard in the gym, teamwork makes the dream work”.

The recording opens to the shot of a gym. Herein, Hamilton is doing squats while holding Roscoe in his arms, using the doggo’s weight to increase the difficulty of the routine. The duo work on Hamilton’s legs for a few seconds after which they move onto some abs exercises. Roscoe holds Hamilton down as the racer does sit-ups.

Hamilton’s workout buddy is inspirational and incredibly adorable. Check out the pair’s exercise routine below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this video has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 1.8 million views and many loving comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this active pet parent and pooch. One person said, “Haha, yes! The best work out buddies”. Another individual wrote, “Amazing”.

“Roscoe looking like he’s ready for that post-workout meal,” read one comment. After such rigorous exercise, who wouldn’t appreciate some delicious treats? We sure hope Roscoe gets loads of them for being such a good workout buddy.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

