Foxes giggle like kids on being tickled, video will make you chuckle too

There is something sweet about the laughter of a baby. Probably, that is the reason we too giggle when we here a kid laugh. This video may end up having the same effect on you. The only difference is that the video doesn’t showcase chuckles of a human baby but that of a few foxes.

Though old, the video went crazy viral after recently being shared on Twitter. The video is originally from a rescue organisation named Save a Fox. People loved it so much that the clip after being tweeted just two days ago has gathered over 10.3 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

The clip opens with a person tickling the foxes. The animals, in turn, roll on the ground and laugh uncontrollably. Towards the end, a third fox also enters the scene to get its share of love-filled tickles

“If you’ve never heard a fox laugh, you’re welcome!” shared with this caption, the video is a pure delight to watch.

Besides millions of views, the post has also amassed over 3.4 lakh likes and close to 1.3 lakh retweets. From expressing their surprise to commenting on how the video made them laugh out loud, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“Someday I wish to find happiness like this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Foxes are just dogs running on cat software,” joked another. “We need more of this and less of pretty much everything else,” expressed a third. “It’s just like the laughter of babies,” wrote a fourth.

It turns out, the video didn’t just intrigue humans, it has piqued dogs’ interest too – that’s what this Twitter user wrote. They shared an image of how their dog behaved after they heard the sound of dogs laughing:

Here’s another dog parent who wrote that their “Chiweenie loves the video!”

One person wrote that they had met the foxes shown in the video. “I’ve met these foxes. The brighter red is Dixie. She tried to steal my hat. The lighter one is Finnegan. He doesn’t like me. The silver flood is Vixie. She’s super friendly. These foxes are based in Minneapolis, MN at Save a Fox Rescue,” they wrote.

What do you think of the video?

