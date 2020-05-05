Sections
Fred the doggo must be made for customer service because of the cute looks he is serving

Fred the dalmatian’s droopy face is here to remind us all to never be rude to call-centre staff.

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fred the dalmatian sitting upright at his work station. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

We all know that the first day at a new job can be a little nerve-racking. It can be particularly hard if you work in customer service because customers predominantly only require service when they’re unhappy with something. But Fred, the very cute looking dalmatian, is here to remind everyone not to be too rude to the help-line staff.

These two pictures were posted on a Twitter account that everyone should follow for prime canine content called ‘We Rate Dogs’. Shared on May 4; the photos were accompanied by a caption that read, “This is Fred. It’s his first day working in customer service. Very sorry to hear your order hasn’t arrived but he already issued a refund. 13/10 really no need to take that tone with him”.

The first image shows Fred the dalmatian sitting upright at his work station. He has his headset on and looks ready to provide service to anyone who may be facing any difficulties today.

However, looking at the second shot, one can assume that maybe Fred’s interaction with the customer didn’t go so well. He has taken off his headset and with one paw on the table, is staring at the lens with sorrowful eyes that scream “why me?”.



We’re sure nobody likes seeing Fred this way. But his droopy face is a humble reminder to all of us to not be mean to call-centre staff because they may end up feeling how Fred is looking.

The post currently has more than 10,000 retweets and over 1 lakh likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this hard-woofing doggo.

One person offered words of encouragement:

While another said, “Fred is the only customer service rep I ever want to talk to”.

To which a Twitter user, punnily, responded with:

A Twitter account dedicated to cats tried to pipe-up on the thread:

Although it was evident that nobody wants to argue when the customer happens to be a feline:

What are your thoughts on our friendly customer service dalmatian?

