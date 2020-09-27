Free Netflix password prank leaves netizens in splits. Watch

The image shows the password of the ‘free’ Netflix account. (Instagram/@pablo.rochat)

Remember the art director who pranked netizens with his super long password for ‘free’ WiFi? He is back and this time with another ‘free’ gift. We don’t want to give any spoilers but his present comes with a catch.

Shared from the personal Instagram profile of art director, Pablo Rochat, the post has a picture and a video. The clip shows an electric pole on a sidewalk with a paper stuck on it. The information written on the paper describes the username and password for a free Netflix account. It’s, however, the way it is written adds on to the hilarity of the whole situation.

Check out the post to see it yourself:

Shared on September 13, the post has garnered over 85,400 likes along with many amused reactions from netizens. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious prank, others wanted to know if the password actually works.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Okay but did it work,” asked an Instagram user. “Lol! So cruel,” commented another. “If anyone figures this out be a lamb and copy paste it here lol,” said a third.

“Can someone waste an hour of their life just to see if it works?” wrote a fourth.

Would you try out this ‘free’ Netflix password?

