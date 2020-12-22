French beatboxing group aces title song of Scam 1992. Video is too good to miss

If you have seen the popular web series Scam 1992, then you may be familiar with its foot-tapping title track. Now, a beatboxing group from France named Berywam have created a catchy rendition of the song. You may wish to watch this video, which shows the group beatboxing the track, on a loop.

The clip, shared on the group’s Instagram page, has grabbed netizens’ attention. The video shows the members Beatness, Rythmind, WaWad and Beasty performing the track solely with sounds created from their mouth, without any instruments. “For all our Indian family. Cover of SCAM 1992,” reads the caption.

Check out the mind-blowing recording:

Shared on December 4, the clip has garnered over 9.7 lakh views along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating the talented group and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“Ohmagooosh! This is crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “You guys killed it,” commented another. “This is some next level beatboxing,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?