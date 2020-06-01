French photographer develops 120-year-old photographs. You won’t believe what they are of

Screengrab of the process through which Stern develops the photograph. (YouTube/@Mathieu Stern)

A photographer from Paris has used the advances in photography and filmmaking equipment as well as techniques to reconnect with his family’s past by developing two 120-year-old pictures.

This just over six-minute-long video was posted on YouTube from a content creator, Mathieu Stern’s official account. Shared on February 25, the video has been titled, “Developing 120-Year-Old Photos found in a Time Capsule”.

The recording details Stern’s process as he opens a time capsule left by his ancestors in their old family home. The tiny yet well-preserved box contains some precious possessions of a little girl from the 1900s. Inside it, amongst other things, Stern finds a few paper cut-outs, a coin, and two 120-year-old glass plate negatives.

He uses his technical knowledge and professional skill to develop the images using Cyanotype. If you’re unaware of what the Cyanotype Process is just watch the artist work his magic in this film below which will give you a rough idea of the method. Plus, we cannot say that you won’t be amazed when you realise what the photographs capture.

Since being shared, this emotional and artistic video has garnered almost 9 lakh views.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the clip. A YouTube user said, “Nothing changed in 120 years...people just love to take pictures of their cats”.

While another individual wrote, “Don’t know why this made me tear up, it’s just nice to be remembered”.

What are your thoughts on the vintage photograph?

Also read | Pictures of tiny bird sitting on a chair will instantly make you happy