Freshly made or inside a tiffin: Woman’s video about the shape of Maggi will make you laugh

Be it in school or just a quick snack for office, Maggi is famous for taking the shape of its container when kept for long.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:36 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip perfectly captures this shape shifting quality of Maggi in the funniest way possible. (Instagram/@palakvverma)

Dry or soupy, with or without veggies - Maggi is one snack that everyone prefers in their own way. Some prefer it in a bowl, some in a plate, some put it in a bowl, leave for a few minutes and enjoy a cake of the noodles - you know what we’re talking about, you’veprobably tried it too. And this clip perfectly captures this shape shifting quality of Maggi in the funniest way possible.

Shared by Intagram user Palak Verma, this Instagram reel shows how the shape of Maggi changes drastically. The clip starts with Verma trying to do a wavy dance with the song Rosalia by Travis Scott playing the background. The text in the clip reads ‘Maggi when I make it’. The scene transitions to Verma showing a stiff structure with her hand as the text ‘Maggi in my tiffin’ appears in the clip.

Be it in school or just a quick snack for office, this popular two-minute noodle snack is famous for taking the shape of its container when kept for long.

Check out the video and be ready to laugh out loud:



Posted on September 5, the clip has garnered almost 6,500 likes along with tons of amusing comments from netizens. While some found the content to be totally relatable, others found Verma’s acting hilarious.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Can’t stop watching this on loop,” says an Instagram user. “That’s a lot of truth,” comments another. “Love how you couldn’t stifle the laugh,” writes a third.

Did you relate to this clip?

