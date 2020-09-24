Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Friends ‘kidnap’ student to get him out of online class, video sparks mixed reactions

Friends ‘kidnap’ student to get him out of online class, video sparks mixed reactions

The video, shared on Twitter, went all kinds of viral and gathered over three million views.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a screenshot from the online class video. (Twitter/@Blayofficial)

Owing to the outbreak of the pandemic, for months now students across the world are continuing their education through online classes. This also means that students now have fewer excuses to miss classes. However, trust some students to get really creative to bunk their even online classes. This latest online trend is a perfect example. As per this viral trend, students are apparently taking the help of their friends to fake their own kidnappings during Zoom classes. A video showing one such pretend abduction has gone all kinds of viral and has prompted people to share mixed reactions.

“They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals,” says the caption shared with the video.

With more than 3.1 million views, the video also gathered close to 2.8 lakh likes. Additionally, it managed to amass about 75,000 retweets. People shared all sorts of reactions and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

This Twitter user shared another video from the viral trend:



An individual could relate to the girl laughing in the video and shared:

However, not everyone was happy with the video and raised a concern that this trend will make it harder for people to react if something like this takes place in reality.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Sep 24, 2020 16:06 IST
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Sep 24, 2020 16:59 IST
Shocked, devastated: Cricket fraternity mourns as Jones passes away
Sep 24, 2020 17:45 IST
Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi in ICU after drop in oxygen level
Sep 24, 2020 17:26 IST

latest news

Friends ‘kidnap’ student during online class, clip prompts mixed reactions
Sep 24, 2020 18:21 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC to hear Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail pleas on Tuesday
Sep 24, 2020 18:19 IST
UK to pick up wage bill for 6 more months for Covid-hit workers
Sep 24, 2020 18:16 IST
Assam Police probing role of former IPS officer in question paper leak
Sep 24, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.