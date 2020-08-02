Sections
Home / It's Viral / Friendship Day 2020: People wish unlikely friends, their pets. Posts flood Internet

Friendship Day 2020: People wish unlikely friends, their pets. Posts flood Internet

Friendship Day 2020: People are wishing their furry friends on this day.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:27 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Friendship Day 2020 tweet by a user of the micro-blogging platform. (Twitter/@TanviGupta)

Friendship Day, each year in India, is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This is a day which is reserved for celebrating one of the purest and most special bonds in a person’s life – friendship. On this day, people thank those who make their life a lot brighter. However, this special bond is not just restricted between humans – at least these posts flooding different social media platforms suggest so. On this special occasion, several people took to the Internet to share images of their lovely friendship with their pets.

We have collected some of those tweets for you and chances are they’ll leave you saying “aww.”

Here’s a tweet by S. Rajiv Krishna, Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh, who shared an image of a sweet moment between his son and his dog named Bailey. “#HappyFriendshipDay - my son with his dog, a beagle named Bailey. Only children and pets truly love you unconditionally, the way in which every friendship should be, ideally. #HappyFriendshipDay2020,” he tweeted and shared this image:



This Twitter user shared a collage with images of different dogs and wished happy friendships to the doggos often referred to as man’s best friend:



This individual wrote, “Happy friendship day my buddies” and shared this beautiful image on Instagram:

“Happy Pawship Day,” with this caption, this is what a doggo friend shared for his hooman:

This Twitter user wrote a small couplet to express their love for their dog and also to wish Happy Friendship day:

Do you have an animal friend too? How did you wish the little bundle of joy?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICMR plans to set up registry of hospitalised Covid-19 patients to facilitate research, policy making
Aug 02, 2020 13:40 IST
Covid-19: Telangana records 66,677 cases, 540 deaths
Aug 02, 2020 13:36 IST
Friendship Day 2020: Netizens shower wishes and dedicate memes for friends
Aug 02, 2020 13:32 IST
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Aug 02, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.