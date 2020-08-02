Friendship Day 2020: Twitter buzzes with hilarious memes and wishes dedicated to friends

Loving, annoying and helpful- maybe a few of the many favourable adjectives one may use to describe their friends. Many will agree with us when we say that friends probably play the most fun part in one’s life. From bunking tuition classes to gorging on golgappas and momos, friends are always there when you need them.

On the special occasion of Friendship Day, netizens poured in wishes as well as funny memes to celebrate the day. Ranging from sweet memories to glimpses from the past, these tweets may put a smile on your face.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

Although Friendship Day is supposedly celebrated on the first weeek of August in India, there was a trending hashtag on July 30 which is generally considered as the International Friendship Day. Here’s a funny representation of that confusion:

If you’re a fan of the popular cartoon Pokemon, you may remember the unbreakable bond between Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum and the adorable Pikachu.

What emoji would you choose to describe your gang?

Here’s a tweet describing the importance of social distancing while celebrating the day

Who better than Chandler and Joey to describe the pure joy that is friendship

Here is a classic cartoon perfectly describing friendship

How are you planning on celebrate Friendship Day?