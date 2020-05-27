Frog plays mobile game Ant Smasher like a pro, video ends with an unexpected twist

If you have ever played the mobile game Ant Smasher, then you’ll know its super fun. If you’re yet to catch up on the game, let’s enlighten you a bit – it’s a game where bugs and ants will appear on your screen and you’ll have to smash them with your fingers. Turns out, the popularity of the game goes beyond humans and has also enticed this creature who likes to play it with its tongue. The creature happens to be a frog.

Though old, the video of a frog playing Ant Smash has again created a stir among people after being recently tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The clip shows the frog smashing the bugs and ants on the screen with its tongue. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the unsuspecting twist at the end.

With over 7,300 views and close to 500 likes, the video has prompted all sorts of comments from people. While some said that it’s frightening, others joked that one should be like the frog. A few also cautioned that no one should mess with any animal.

“OMG! It’s frightening,” wrote a Twitter user. “Be like the frog,” joked another. “Never ever mess with an animal,” expressed a third. “This is so interesting,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?