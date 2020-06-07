Sections
Home / It's Viral / From Claw-ver to Purr-ty: Here are all the glorious cats that graced the Internet this week

From Claw-ver to Purr-ty: Here are all the glorious cats that graced the Internet this week

These are some cool cats and kittens fur sure. PS: catnip for you, if you understood that reference.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

These are some of our fur-vourite cat clips to have graced the Internet this week. (Screengrab)

Tail as old as time, true as it can be, hooman meets a cat, they fall in love and live happily. Or at least, that is what we like to believe. After all, have you seen a more dependable romance than between a pet parent and their feline? Well, if you too are a fan of love stories that contain a few whiskers and some tiny paws, then this video compilation is for you.

Paws whatever you’re doing right this instance and check out these paw-some cat clips that captured netizens’ attention this week.

Cat fights a ‘tiger’

This chaotic recording proves that cats are the real ‘Shahenshahs’ of the household, and it doesn’t matter if anybody says anything otherwise.

Cat attacks plush tiger from r/funny



Cats in love



This tale of romance may or may not be the most purrfect love story we’ve seen recently.



@biencutechats

My heart... ##cat ##catvideo

♬ If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

Cat plays the piano

We are not sure if this is exactly how the musical piece is meant to sound, but we’re enjoying it nonetheless.

@erinlavigueur

wait for it... ##cat ##catsoftiktok ##catpiano ##piano ##fyp ##fypage ##foryoupage ##foryourpage ##foryou

♬ original sound - erinlavigueur

Remi, a kitty who wants to go home

Visits to the vet are never fun, and Remi’s dramatic reaction is letting everyone know exactly that.

@princessapplesauce

My separation anxiety manifested 😂😂 ##petlife ##keepingbusy ##catsoftiktok

♬ Pink Panther Intro - Henry Mancini

Broken kitty

Um, should we call the Ghostbusters? The cat repair shop? Can anybody help us understand what in the world is going on with this feline?

@zsterba

I think our cat is broken ##foryou ##foyoupage ##fyp ##catsoftiktok

♬ Moon (And It Went Like) - Kid Francescoli

Those were some of our fur-vourite cat clips to have graced the Internet this week. What are your thoughts on all these cool cats and kittens?

Also Read | Here is a compilation of the week’s most purrfect cat videos

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tiger to spend life in enclosures for killing humans, news enrages netizens
Jun 07, 2020 14:49 IST
Coal import drops by 20% to nearly 19 million tonnes in May, says report
Jun 07, 2020 14:39 IST
No one should face it: Ighalo ready to walk off if he suffers racist abuse
Jun 07, 2020 14:39 IST
UP 69,000 Basic Teachers Recruitment:  Govt challenges single-bench order halting selection process
Jun 07, 2020 14:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.