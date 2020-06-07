From Claw-ver to Purr-ty: Here are all the glorious cats that graced the Internet this week

These are some of our fur-vourite cat clips to have graced the Internet this week. (Screengrab)

Tail as old as time, true as it can be, hooman meets a cat, they fall in love and live happily. Or at least, that is what we like to believe. After all, have you seen a more dependable romance than between a pet parent and their feline? Well, if you too are a fan of love stories that contain a few whiskers and some tiny paws, then this video compilation is for you.

Paws whatever you’re doing right this instance and check out these paw-some cat clips that captured netizens’ attention this week.

Cat fights a ‘tiger’

This chaotic recording proves that cats are the real ‘Shahenshahs’ of the household, and it doesn’t matter if anybody says anything otherwise.

Cats in love

This tale of romance may or may not be the most purrfect love story we’ve seen recently.

Cat plays the piano

We are not sure if this is exactly how the musical piece is meant to sound, but we’re enjoying it nonetheless.

Remi, a kitty who wants to go home

Visits to the vet are never fun, and Remi’s dramatic reaction is letting everyone know exactly that.

Broken kitty

Um, should we call the Ghostbusters? The cat repair shop? Can anybody help us understand what in the world is going on with this feline?

Those were some of our fur-vourite cat clips to have graced the Internet this week. What are your thoughts on all these cool cats and kittens?

