Sections
Home / It's Viral / From Delhi to London by bus? Travel company announces trip for 2021. There’s more to this epic journey

From Delhi to London by bus? Travel company announces trip for 2021. There’s more to this epic journey

Taking to Instagram, the travel company announced the “most epic bus journey in the world”.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The travel company took to Instagram to share details about the “epic bus journey.” (Instagram/@adventuresoverland)

If the headline has tickled the travel bug in you and your head is filled with questions like “how” and “when”, then you’re not alone. A company organising this tour, shared a post about the trip on Instagram. Since then, the comments section of the post is filled with curious questions from travel lovers – and reactions from people gasping in wonder.

Taking to Instagram on August 15, Adventures Overland announced the “most epic bus journey in the world” which is set to go on the road in 2021. Named “Bus to London”, the post details that it’s the “first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom.” The post further adds that as a part of the tour, people will travel through “18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days.”

According to the company’s official website, the trip will start from India and end in the United Kingdom. In between, travellers will visit countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

Take a look at the post which has now piqued people’s interest:



Since being shared, people have dropped various kinds of reactions with many expressing how they wish to go on this trip and cannot wait for 2021 to come.

“I’m amazingly thrilled,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wish I could hop in right now,” expressed another. “Good idea,” praised a third. “Already started dreaming about the journey,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the tour? Would you be willing to hop on?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; questions staff, gets documents
Aug 21, 2020 13:52 IST
Estee Lauder to trim 3% of global workforce to curb costs amid Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 13:46 IST
Netflix India’s YouTube playlist post on Instagram may leave you in fits
Aug 21, 2020 13:44 IST
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Aug 21, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.