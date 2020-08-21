From Delhi to London by bus? Travel company announces trip for 2021. There’s more to this epic journey

The travel company took to Instagram to share details about the “epic bus journey.” (Instagram/@adventuresoverland)

If the headline has tickled the travel bug in you and your head is filled with questions like “how” and “when”, then you’re not alone. A company organising this tour, shared a post about the trip on Instagram. Since then, the comments section of the post is filled with curious questions from travel lovers – and reactions from people gasping in wonder.

Taking to Instagram on August 15, Adventures Overland announced the “most epic bus journey in the world” which is set to go on the road in 2021. Named “Bus to London”, the post details that it’s the “first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom.” The post further adds that as a part of the tour, people will travel through “18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days.”

According to the company’s official website, the trip will start from India and end in the United Kingdom. In between, travellers will visit countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

Take a look at the post which has now piqued people’s interest:

Since being shared, people have dropped various kinds of reactions with many expressing how they wish to go on this trip and cannot wait for 2021 to come.

“I’m amazingly thrilled,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wish I could hop in right now,” expressed another. “Good idea,” praised a third. “Already started dreaming about the journey,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the tour? Would you be willing to hop on?