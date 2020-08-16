Sections
Funny video perfectly highlights everyday jhaadu struggles. Do you relate?

“This was epic!” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The photo shows someone sweeping. (Twitter/@Watch_lmnop)

If you’re often responsible for sweeping your house, and usually use a broom as well as a dustpan to do so, then you may relate to this clip a lot.

Posted on the Twitter handle @Watch_lmnop, this recording is a little over a minute long. “Jhaadu lagana is very time consuming,” reads the caption of the post, which roughly translates to “Sweeping is very time-consuming”. If that statement spoke to your soul, then wait until you watch this clip.

The recording shows a man using a broom and a dustpan to sweep the floor. However, during this cleaning spree, he runs into a struggle we all may be familiar with. It is that extra dust that refuses to enter the dustpan. It doesn’t matter how many times or different angles you try, there always seems to be that tad bit of dirt that refuses to leave the house. The video ends with the man finally conquering the feat. However, it’s the twist in the clip which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Wondering what we’re talking about? Well, check out this video to find out what we mean. Spoiler alert: giggle may ensue.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this video has received over 7,900 views. Additionally, it has nearly 500 likes and many loving comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share:

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | He found 2 masala packets in his Maggi. Twitter’s excitement is on another level

