Furrendship at furrst sight: Jab Lola the Husky met Golden Retriever puppy Bailey. Watch

Bailey doesn’t seem even a tad bit afraid of Lola who is twice his size.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:46 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

When Lola met Bailey. (Instagram/@milperthusky)

When pet parents introduce a new member to the family, they’re often worried about the reactions of the existing ones. Will they be alright? Will they let the new pet be fine? Will they get along? And many more such questions. This video shows a sort of dream scenario where the older doggo is all excited about a new pupper in the house. In this case, the pupper was just a guest but the two it seemed like furrendship at furrst sight for these two.

The video has been shared on the famous milperthusky Instagram page. It shows Lola the Husky meeting a Golden Retriever pupper named Bailey, who also has his own Instagram page, by the way.

In the clip, Lola seems extremely excited about this little being in her house. She sniffs him and you can tell she’s waiting for her hooman to leave Bailey on the floor so they can play around a little. The two cuties are then seen chasing each other around on the floor and even on the sofas. At one point, little Bailey even takes this giant leap to be with Lola on the ground.

Bailey doesn’t seem even a tad bit afraid of Lola who is twice his size. What’s most endearing is how he finally calls time out on their little game and plonks himself in a corner.



Shared on June 9, the video has so far collected over 1.7 lakh views and more than 42,000 likes. People have posted a ton of comments on this furrendship.

“That bunny rabbit took a flying leap off the couch,” commented an individual. “Pure happiness,” wrote another and that’s what we felt too.

“That’s a brave little puppy. Lola is so sweet,” added a third. “I thought Lola was not so cool around puppies but here she is… so adorable and didn’t hurt the puppy. And the puppy is brave too,” posted a fourth.

We loved this is video. What about you?

