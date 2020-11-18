Galaxy M106 has a rather unusual set of spiral arms. Check it out

If you’re someone who loves looking at pictures of outer space and wondering what lies beyond our Earth’s atmosphere, then this post by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope may seem like the perfect way to start your morning. The stunning image of galaxy M106 may leave you intrigued.

Posted on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on November 17, this share comprises an informative caption with a striking image. The text posted alongside the photograph reads, “This stunning #HubbleClassic features galaxy M106 and its unusual set of spiral arms. It’s a collaboration between Hubble and amateur astronomers, combining observations from Hubble and from astrophotographers on the ground”.

