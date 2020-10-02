Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with this tweet

Sections
Anand Mahindra’s post has garnered over 1,300 likes along with numerous comments from netizens.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:40 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by Anand Mahindra, shows Gandhi working on a charka. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, netizens have flooded social media platforms with various posts to pay their respects. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also joined in to pay his respects, on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with a tweet.

Mahindra shared a photo of the Mahatma working on a charka. “I pray that no matter how affluent, powerful or influential a nation we become, we never forget that people around the world respect India most because of a man who wore only a loincloth... #GandhiJayanti2020,” he tweeted along with the picture.

Take a look at the post:

Shared few hours ago, the post has garnered over 1,300 likes along with numerous comments from netizens.

Mahatma Gandhi was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869.

