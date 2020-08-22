Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Artist attempts to create smallest Ganesh idol using stone in Odisha

Satyanarayan Moharana has attempted to make the smallest miniature of Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

Satyanarayan Moharana of Berhampur city of Ganjam district, who is known for creating miniature sculptures, has attempted to make the smallest miniature of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

“I have made the world’s smallest Lord Ganesha by carving it on the stone. Its measurements are 3mm, 5 mm, 1cm. I have also made a small Ganesha from Alum (Phitkari) in order to reduce water pollution. Alum gets easily dissolved in water,” Moharana said while speaking to ANI.

Last year, Moharana created a 1.3 cm-high miniature replica of Nandighosh chariot of Rathyatra in Puri.

Moharana hails from a family of amateur sculptors and artists. His elder brother, Sanjay Maharana and father, Subash Chandra Moharana make clay idols as a hobby.