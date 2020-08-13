Sections
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Covid-themed Ganesh idols create buzz in Surat

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Surat

In Surat, Lord Ganesha’s idol can be seen as a coronavirus killer. (ANI)

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, artists are sculpting unique idols. In Surat, Lord Ganesha’s idol can be seen as a coronavirus killer. In another set of idols, Ganesha’s mice can be seen battling coronavirus.

“Through this idol, I want to give a message that people should take precautions against COVID-19,” said Ashish Patel, the idol maker while speaking to ANI.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated in grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.



