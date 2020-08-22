Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Doctor makes Ganesh idol using dry fruits in Surat, Gujarat. Tweets images

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started all around the nation. Before the 10-day-long festival started, images of Ganesh idols prepared in an eco-friendly manner made their way online and wowed people. Now, a doctor from Surat, Gujarat has joined the effort by preparing an idol made out of some rather unusual materials – dry fruits.

Taking to Twitter, the doctor, named Aditi Mittal, shared images of her beautiful creation. “Made Eco-friendly Ganesha with 511 dry fruits will be kept at Covid hospital ‘Atal Samvedna’ of Surat for 10 days and will later be distributed as ‘prasad’ in the form of ‘VIGHNAHARTA’ blessings for happy and healthy life. These dry fruits will also add up the immunity,” she tweeted.

Her story was also shared on the micro-blogging site by the news agency ANI. They shared a quote from the doctor along with some images of the idol.

“I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital,” ANI tweeted.

“Amazing,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post. “How did you stick them together?” asked another.

