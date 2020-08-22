Sections
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Doctor makes Ganesh idol using dry fruits in Surat, Gujarat. Tweets images

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Doctor makes Ganesh idol using dry fruits in Surat, Gujarat. Tweets images

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Dr Aditi Mittal tweeted that she used 511 pieces of dry fruits to prepare the idol.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Idol made using dry fruit by Surat doctor. (Twitter/ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have started all around the nation. Before the 10-day-long festival started, images of Ganesh idols prepared in an eco-friendly manner made their way online and wowed people. Now, a doctor from Surat, Gujarat has joined the effort by preparing an idol made out of some rather unusual materials – dry fruits.

Taking to Twitter, the doctor, named Aditi Mittal, shared images of her beautiful creation. “Made Eco-friendly Ganesha with 511 dry fruits will be kept at Covid hospital ‘Atal Samvedna’ of Surat for 10 days and will later be distributed as ‘prasad’ in the form of ‘VIGHNAHARTA’ blessings for happy and healthy life. These dry fruits will also add up the immunity,” she tweeted.

Her story was also shared on the micro-blogging site by the news agency ANI. They shared a quote from the doctor along with some images of the idol.

“I made this idol with dry fruits that have shell & it will be kept at a COVID hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital,” ANI tweeted.



Take a look at the posts:

Dr Mittal also replied on ANI’s post and thanked them for sharing her story. She tweeted:

“Amazing,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post. “How did you stick them together?” asked another.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Eco-friendly doctor Ganesh idols with seeds inside created in Indore

