Sections
Home / It's Viral / Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Men create portrait of Lord Ganesh on field, video wows people

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Men create portrait of Lord Ganesh on field, video wows people

The clip, which is now being shared by many on Twitter and Instagram, shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait of Lord Ganesh.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:48 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait of Lord Ganesh. (Instagram/@mr_chitrkar)

For Ganesh Chaturthi, artisans have left no stone unturned while designing idols or painting images of Lord Ganesh. Ranging from figurines embedded with seeds to idols made using dry fruits, the creations are remarkable and innovative. However, one creation, by a group of men, has grabbed netizens’ attention because of its magnificence. It’s a huge portrait created on a field. And now, the creation has now wowed and impressed many.

The clip, which is now being shared by many on Twitter and Instagram, shows a bird’s-eye view of the portrait.

The video was originally shared on Instagram user Pratik Tandale’s profile, one of the artists involved in the creation. In the post, he also tagged other people who helped him create the portrait.



The video created a buzz when it was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging platform named Harshal Purohit.



People flooded the comments sections of all the posts with tons of congratulatory comments from netizens.

“Great thought,” wrote a Twitter user. “Superb,” expressed another. “Heart touching,” wrote a third.

As for the Instagram users, they shared similar reactions too. “Fantastic attempt,” commented an Instagram user. “Amazing work,” said another.

Tandale also shared another video which was captured while the portrait was being created:

What do you think of this artwork?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct Covaxin trial through skin
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, social distancing, masks go for a toss in Pimpri market
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Nagaland church body warns against ‘dangerous’ Chinese cult
Aug 22, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.