Proud dad Milind Deora shares his daughter’s ‘Lego tribute’ to Lord Ganesh. It’s beautiful

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Milind Deora took to Twitter to share this beautiful creation of his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: People can’t stop praising the Lego creation. (Twitter/Milind Deora)

People across the nation are celebrating the 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Though soaked in the spirit of celebrations, given the current circumstances, people are making sure to enjoy while ensuring proper safety, mostly by staying indoors. The Internet is filled with images of celebrations and a special one among them has now won people over, including business tycoon Harsh Goenka. It’s a Ganesh idol created by Congress leader Milind Deora’s daughter using a very unusual material – Lego.

Deora took to Twitter to share this beautiful creation of his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. “My 2.5 year old daughter’s Lego tribute to Lord Ganesha,” he wrote and shared an image.

With over 15,000 likes and close to 550 retweets, the has post struck a chord with netizens. Since being shared On August 22, it also received an outpouring of love from people. Harsh Goenka appreciated the kid’s creation and wrote, “Excellent.”



“Nice one Sir...I tried doing it after getting inspired by you,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:



This individual shared a picture of a Lego Ganesh idol created by his daughter:

“Somehow my son’s imagination is stuck with super cars and trucks. I’ll show this to him to give him a new direction,” wrote a Twitter user. “Oh wow Milind. This is so creative. God bless her with the best of this world,” praised another. “Lovely, it is,” tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the sweet image?

