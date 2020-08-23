Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Restaurateur shares video of chocolate Ganesh idols, wows people

Sections
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Restaurateur and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja took to Twitter to share the video of the chocolate Ganesh idols.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The image shows the chocolate Ganesh idols. (Twitter/@SinghLions)

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with gusto across the nation. The Internet is filled with all sorts of images and videos of Ganesh idols created using eco-friendly materials. From idols embedded with seeds to those designed using dry fruits, social media platforms are flooded with such content. Amid this, restaurateur and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja has shared a video of chocolate Ganesh idols which has now piqued people’s interest and prompted them to share appreciative comments.

Taking to Twitter, he shared that it’s the “5th consecutive year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha.” He then added that it took “10 days, 10 chefs & 40 kgs of chocolate for the Chocolate Ganpati to be made.”

“The intention is to inspire people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Eco-friendly ways!” he tweeted and concluded his post. The video shows two stunningly beautiful Ganesh idols made using nothing but chocolate.

Take a look and prepared to get amazed:



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 44,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 3,400 likes and close to 550 retweets.

He also shared an image of the idols:

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Ganesh just makes you smile,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing! This is a blessed work of art,” wrote another. To which, Kukreja replied, “Thank you.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Many simply wrote the word “beautiful” to express themselves.

