Ganesha idols inspired by Covid warriors made in Hyderabad to celebrate their efforts

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hyderabad

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. (ANI)

The idols of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while ‘Mushakraj’ has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to ANI, Ramya, one of the organisers said that it is an eco-friendly idol.

“This idol of lord Ganesha idol which is installed here is an eco-friendly idol. We are thanking frontline workers, such as Police, doctors and GHMC staff who are there for us 24/7 and helping us by risking their lives. The idols are giving us the message to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and sanitise hands,” she said.

Another organiser Preeti said, “As there is COVID-19 pandemic situation in the whole world, this year we have come up with a theme supporting our frontline warriors i.e Doctors, Police and GHMC workers. They are risking their lives and working for society. We hope that this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon.”



The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity’s idol at homes and at elaborate pandals.

