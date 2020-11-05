Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Georgia the horse discovers mirror for the first time, reaction is priceless. Watch

Georgia the horse discovers mirror for the first time, reaction is priceless. Watch

A video of Georgia was posted on Reddit and has since won people over.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:26 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the horse named Georgia staring at her reflection. (Reddit/@spoopythegay)

A video of an animal discovering a mirror for the first time or its antics in front of one can make for an incredibly fascinating watch. If you’re a fan of such clips, you’ll love this video of a horse named Georgia discovering a mirror for the first time.

A video of Georgia was posted on Reddit and has since won people over. The video, under a minute long, shows the horse staring at the mirror and her reaction is priceless.

“Horse discovers mirror for the first time,” says the caption shared along with the video. The Reddit user also added in the post’s comments section, “This is my baby, Georgia. She’s very special… just a little confused”.

Horse discovers mirror for the first time from r/aww



Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the video has collected over 26,000 upvotes and several wonderful comments.



“Did she just go around back to look outside at the wall where the mirror is?” asked an individual. “Yes, yes she did. Several times. She’s used to it now, and she only looks at herself when I put her halter on or take it off, she knows she’s pretty and likes to admire herself before we go for a ride,” came the reply from the Reddit user.

“She’s very beautiful! The shape of her head is so elegant and her coat looks awesome,” shared an individual. “What a silly dog,” posted another. “I love how she keeps moving away slowly and then turning back quickly like she might catch the other horse off-guard,” shared a third.

What do you think about this video?

Also Read | Horse enjoys day out at the beach. Video may leave you smiling

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Nov 05, 2020 15:09 IST
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Nov 05, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Death knell of Mamata Banerjee govt has been sounded: Amit Shah in Bengal
Nov 05, 2020 15:39 IST
Anti-corruption ban was blessing in disguise, prepared for doubts of my teammates: Shakib
Nov 05, 2020 15:33 IST
BJP demands subways be opened; Cong wants cleaner gardens
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
Demand to allow private buses from Sangamwadi BRTS corridor
Nov 05, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.