German Shepherd besties named Bear and Mable meet after 4 months apart. Their reunion is pure love

If you’re missing meeting your bestie this video will hit you right in the feels. It shows the sweet reunion of two German Shepherd besties - Bear and Mable. A video, shared on Bear’s Instagram handle, shows the doggos meeting after four months and it’s too cute for words.

The clip opens to show Bear sitting bored on a couch when his hooman asks him if he wants to meet Mable. The doggo immediately sits up and you can tell he’s excited to meet Mable.

In the next scene we see Bear walking on a road as the caption on the clip reads, “We arranged a play date for Bear as a treat”.

Then we see Bear waiting for Mable to arrive. The caption on screen says, “It’s been 4 months since they saw each other but they’d NEVER forget each other”.

You can tell that’s true because what happens next is pure love. The two doggos rush to greet each other and play around. The clip ends with the two doggos sitting next to each other with the caption asking, “Do you think they make a cute couple?”

Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Shared two days ago, the video has collected over 20,000 views and more than 3,000 likes - and counting. The reunion is all kinds of joy which is why so many are posting comments about it.

“They are too cute,” writes an Instagram user. “So sweet… Lockdown has been hard on the dogs too, haven’t had their normal routines,” posts another. We agree, which is why this video makes for such a nice watch.

Several doggos also posted comments about this reunion. “Omg this is so adorable… they definitely make a great couple,” reads a comment. “Did you cry when you watched them run together?” says another.

What do you think about Bear and Mable and their reunion?

Also Read | Man reunites with dog and girlfriend after three months. It’s hard to tell who is more excited to see him