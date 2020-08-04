“Getaway chimken drumstick,” ‘says’ this kitty named Sir Bruno Stumpkins. Watch

The kitty named Sir Bruno Stumpkins ‘fought’ a blue ribbon not too long ago. Now the self-proclaimed ‘Lord of the Stumps’ is back again, and seems ready to showcase his new and improved boxing skills. But the feline is facing a different opponent this time around.

Posted on Instagram on August 3, this video has been shared from the cat’s very own account. The clip has been captioned, “Getaway chimken drumstick”.

The recording begins to show Bruno standing on a marble floor, indoors. A hooman holding a stuffed toy in the shape of a chicken drumstick is visible in the frame. The cat parent rotates the plaything around in front of the cat’s face. The feline rises on his hind legs, seeing this motion, and starts hitting the toy with his tiny paws.

Watch this epic ‘boxing’ match here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this video has received a lot of love.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this ‘fighter’ cat. One person said, “Got some serious boxing skills going on there”.

Another individual inquired, “Are you training to be a boxer?”. To this, the feline himself ‘responded’, “Specialising in boxing and meow thai”.

“Such a cute toy,” stated an Instagram user. To this, the original poster responded, “We sprayed some catnip on it. We thought he could hug it, but he punched it instead”. Oh, a truly fluffy and fierce feline.

“Oh, you’re a boxing champ,” read a comment shared under the post.

What are your thoughts on this ‘boxer’ kitty?

